Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,564 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $554.01 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.25 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $565.83 and its 200 day moving average is $540.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.