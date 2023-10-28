Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $59.33 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $66.13. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.