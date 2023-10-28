Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

