Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 14,423 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.17 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.