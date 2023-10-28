Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 710 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,701,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65,301 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 903,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 663,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 50,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.75%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.