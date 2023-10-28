Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 8,958 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,083 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,149,000 after acquiring an additional 811,877 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,232,269,000 after acquiring an additional 332,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,218,322,000 after acquiring an additional 638,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $223.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

