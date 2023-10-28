Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 300 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,935 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $125.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.