Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.80.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $134.44 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $133.22 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.