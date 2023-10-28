Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $556,335. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

