Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Holdings in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $22.45.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $223,836.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 20,899 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $444,730.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,083,834 shares of company stock worth $74,316,242. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

