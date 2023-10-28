Optimum Investment Advisors Has $83,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $207.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.55. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $196.13 and a 1 year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.59 per share, for a total transaction of $254,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

