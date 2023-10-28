Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 300 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Teck Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,283,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,076,000 after purchasing an additional 481,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $49.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.91.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

