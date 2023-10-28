Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after buying an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

