Optimum Investment Advisors Raises Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $379.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

