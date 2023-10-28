Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 400 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $71.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.