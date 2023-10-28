Optimum Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Newmont were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,023,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,075,000 after buying an additional 2,899,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,968,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $880,836,000 after buying an additional 2,042,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,718,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,502,000 after buying an additional 1,695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,296,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,908,000 after buying an additional 404,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Newmont

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.