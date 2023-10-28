O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.80-38.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.7-15.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.69 billion.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $924.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $925.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $928.23. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,000.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 147.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

