Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ SEED opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.