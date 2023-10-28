Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Stephens

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OBK

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Origin Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Jay Dyer sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $105,079.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,567.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.