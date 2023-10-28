Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $86.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

