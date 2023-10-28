Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Reduced by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,194 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Otis Worldwide worth $26,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,512,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,855,000 after acquiring an additional 200,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.14 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

