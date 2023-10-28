Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.52-$3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.19 billion. Otis Worldwide also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.29.

Shares of OTIS opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $69.12 and a 52-week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 783.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 59,737 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

