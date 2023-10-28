Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Receives $142.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OC

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $732,236.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,107.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE OC opened at $111.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.13. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.