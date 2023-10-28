Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 623.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 38,026 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 451.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 95,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 77,901 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

