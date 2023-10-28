Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Boosted by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 415.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,510.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

