Paul Raymond Baay Sells 131,000 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$70,740.00.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of TXP opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. The firm has a market cap of C$214.78 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

About Touchstone Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.