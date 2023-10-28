Paul Raymond Baay Sells 131,000 Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 131,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$70,740.00.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of TXP opened at C$0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.62. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.82 and a twelve month high of C$1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.62. The firm has a market cap of C$214.78 million, a P/E ratio of -92.00, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.
About Touchstone Exploration
