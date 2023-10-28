Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $109.57 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.32.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

