Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of PEGA opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.49%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,164 shares of company stock worth $202,573. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after purchasing an additional 458,670 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $14,673,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

