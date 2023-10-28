PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $53,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $159.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

