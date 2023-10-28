PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average is $181.15. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

