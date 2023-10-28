Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,662,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 143,019 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $37,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $11,529,000. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 26.3%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 6.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

