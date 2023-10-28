Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.64) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at GBX 279.40 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 259.20 ($3.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 400.20 ($4.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 337.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 364.69. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,397.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

