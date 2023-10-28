Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

