Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $30.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

