Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives $15.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $11.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

