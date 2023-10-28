Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $40,000 Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 98.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Elastic were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in Elastic by 272.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Elastic by 3,406.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,684,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $2,034,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,840. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.82.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. The company had revenue of $293.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

