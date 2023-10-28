Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $83,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $183.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average of $214.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.30 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

