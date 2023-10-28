Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 1,110 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,159,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,224,000 after buying an additional 171,060 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,756,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,387,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,743,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,046,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,222,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

AptarGroup Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $121.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $120.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.55 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 14.08%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

