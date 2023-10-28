Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 47,430 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,430 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $2,813,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 453,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth about $7,384,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

