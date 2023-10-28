Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.57.

Visa stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.32 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

