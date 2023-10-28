Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Plains All American Pipeline has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains All American Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 84.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.15 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

