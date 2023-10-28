Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25.73 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and approximately $215,095.05 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

