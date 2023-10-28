Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Trading 6.2% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.72. 38,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 553,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $693.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Popular

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,722.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after buying an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Popular by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,382,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,579,000 after buying an additional 786,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,772,000 after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 159.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,379 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.