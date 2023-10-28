Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Potbelly in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Potbelly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PBPB

Potbelly Price Performance

PBPB stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $243.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Potbelly had a return on equity of 131.76% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Potbelly will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Potbelly by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

(Get Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.