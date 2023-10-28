Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054,396 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.43% of Premier worth $46,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2,204.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

