Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG opened at $67.67 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after acquiring an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

