Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Citigroup

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.15. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.