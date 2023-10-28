ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.18% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 18.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Shares of BATS:CSM opened at $46.83 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

