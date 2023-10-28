ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stock Position Lowered by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

