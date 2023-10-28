Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.